By EUobserver

Turkey's decision, last week, to jail journalist Can Dündar for 27 years for "what is his fundamental right to freedom of expression" went in the "opposite direction" of EU human rights demands, the EU foreign service has said. It also urged Turkey to release philanthropist Osman Kavala from pre-trial detention and to free former opposition party leader Selahattin Demirtaş in line with judgements by the European Court of Human Rights.