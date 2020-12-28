Ticker
UK passport gives no right to protection, Britain says
By EUobserver
British people arrested overseas on bogus charges have "no legal right to consular assistance", Sarah Broughton, the head of consular affairs at the British Foreign Office, wrote in a letter to the family of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, obtained by The Times. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed in Iran for sowing dissent. Broughton's letter had "profound implications for all British citizens travelling abroad," the British newspaper said.