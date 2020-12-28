By EUobserver

"In talking of a single currency, [the then European Commission president Jacques] Delors must have had a rush of blood to the head. We are not going to have a single currency," former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher told Irish taoiseach Charles Haughey in June 1990, newly published Irish archives show. "I am not handing over authority to a non-elected [EU] bureaucracy," Thatcher added, calling the EU a communist-type "politburo".