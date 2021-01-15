Ticker
Von der Leyen red-faced over Croatia election video
By EUobserver
The European Commission has all-but admitted president Ursula von der Leyen was wrong in helping a fellow centre-right politician in national elections in Croatia. "The commission will clarify the practical modalities for the participation of its members in national election campaigns in guidelines," her deputy, Maroš Šefčovič, said in a letter to the EU Ombudsman, published Thursday. Von der Leyen filmed a Croatian election-campaign video, using EU studios, in July.