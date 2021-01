By EUobserver

The EU should revive a 1960s railway-building project called 'Trans Europe Express' to curb emissions from short-distance flights if the bloc is to meet its global warming targets, according to a German-funded report by four NGOs out Wednesday. Flights of less than 1,000km inside Europe emitted 28 tonnes of CO2/year, but "almost all of these journeys could be shifted to rail," which now accounted for just 8 percent of journeys.