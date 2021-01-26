Ticker
Moderna: Vaccine 'works' against new variants
By EUobserver
Moderna has confirmed its Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be protective against the new South African and British strains of the virus, Reuters reports. In a statement, Moderna said on Monday "its Covid-19 vaccine produced virus-neutralising antibodies in laboratory tests against new coronavirus variants found in the UK and South Africa" and that the "vaccine is expected to be protective against emerging strains detected to date."