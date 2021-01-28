By EUobserver

The UK is to extradite 'Tai', a Vietnamese man allegedly involved in causing a human-trafficking tragedy, to Belgium on a Belgian European Arrest Warrant issued last month, before the UK's Brexit transition ended, in a test of post-Brexit cooperation. Belgium accused Tai of driving migrants in taxis from Brussels to Bierne on the Belgian-French border, in 2019, before they got on to UK-bound lorries, where 29 of them later suffocated.