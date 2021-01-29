Friday

29th Jan 2021

Post-Brexit UK seeks to boost Asia trade

Britain aims to apply for membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a group of 11 Asian countries, in a sign of new, post-Brexit politics, Reuters reports. The government would apply before it had published an economic impact study, in a break with normal procedure. And that would give voters and MPs less scrutiny on prime minister Boris Johnson's free-trade ambitions, the opposition Labour Party said.

Coronavirus

Portugal and Spain under pressure with huge Covid spike

Portugal is going through its worst moment since the beginning of the pandemic, but experts have said that the new surge of cases will only peak in mid-February - increasing concerns over the potential collapse of the country's health system.

MEPs seek to hold firms liable for supply-chain abuses

MEPs on the legal affairs committee are calling on the European Commission to urgently propose a new law that holds companies accountable for human rights or environmental abuses that happen across their supply chains.

Opinion

Syria is still an EU problem

As the war in Syria comes gradually to its painful conclusion, the country's destiny is under the influence of ever more regional and international powers. Europe, however, is not one of them.

