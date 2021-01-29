By EUobserver

Britain aims to apply for membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a group of 11 Asian countries, in a sign of new, post-Brexit politics, Reuters reports. The government would apply before it had published an economic impact study, in a break with normal procedure. And that would give voters and MPs less scrutiny on prime minister Boris Johnson's free-trade ambitions, the opposition Labour Party said.