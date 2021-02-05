Ticker
Report: EU vaccine roll-out was 'shit', German minister said
By EUobserver
German finance minister Olaf Scholz said EU institutions' coordination of coronavirus inoculation was "really shit" in a recent cabinet meeting, German newspaper Bild reported Thursday. Scholz named EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, adding he did not want "the shit to be repeated", while German chancellor Angela Merkel defended her, Bild said. The EU vaccine roll-out has been dogged by certification delays, shaky contracts, and a UK export-control dispute.