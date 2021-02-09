Tuesday

9th Feb 2021

Ticker

Berlin offered Trump €1bn carrot to save Russia pipeline

By

German economy minister Olaf Scholz offered to spend €1bn of German taxpayers' money to subsidise US liquid gas imports last year, if the then US president Donald Trump quashed Congressional sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Scholz did it in a letter to Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, dated August last year, and published by German green NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe Tuesday, amid heightened EU-Russia tensions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Luxembourg tax scandal may prompt EU action

An investigation into Luxembourg's tax regime has uncovered how the Italian mafia, the Russian underworld, and billionaires attempt to stash away their wealth. The European Commission has put itself on standby amid suggestions changes to EU law may be needed.

Opinion

Countering Putin's strategy of disorder

Russia, a heavily-corrupted and bureaucratic country, can't meet the West's standards in terms of social, economic and political efficiency. The Kremlin's only chance to keep power is to mobilise its society in a forged confrontation with external and internal scapegoats.

Knives out for Borrell, as Russia divides EU

Some MEPs have called for the top diplomat's resignation over his trip to Moscow, while Germany's stubborn backing for a Russia pipeline risks aggravating EU division.

News in Brief

  1. Berlin offered Trump €1bn carrot to save Russia pipeline
  2. Russia gas pipeline sees Bulgaria and Greece dump Ukraine
  3. UK calls for reset with EU and Brexit 'refinement'
  4. Europe and US call UN meeting on Myanmar crisis
  5. Borrell complains to China about Uighur abuse
  6. EU urges Eritrea to stop meddling in Ethiopia war
  7. One-third of people with disabilities at risk of poverty
  8. EU warns Hungary on financial 'systemic irregularities'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

Latest News

  1. Russia casts doubt on Borrell's 'tense' Lavrov talks
  2. Ombudsman highlights failings in EU virus-alert agency
  3. EU gears up to roll out recovery funds - but not before summer
  4. Luxembourg tax scandal may prompt EU action
  5. Countering Putin's strategy of disorder
  6. Knives out for Borrell, as Russia divides EU
  7. EU leaders' social media 'fail' in first 40 days of pandemic
  8. Von der Leyen to defend EU vaccine policy This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us