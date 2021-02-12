Ticker
Amsterdam overtakes London as Europe's trading hub
By EUobserver
Amsterdam has overtaken London as the share-trading capital of Europe, just a month after Brexit became official, the Financial Times reported. Trading volumes at three exchanges in the Dutch capital grew fourfold to average €9.2bn per day in January, while average volumes in London fell sharply to €8.6bn last month. An estimated €6bn of European share trading shifted from London to Europe when Brexit officially took effect in January.