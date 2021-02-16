Ticker
France fears EU dependence on Asia tech firms
By EUobserver
EU industry needs to produce more electronic components to reduce dependence on Asian manufacturers, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday. "It is essential to reinforce the European industrial strategy with the objectives of retaining Europe's industrial capacities, developing them in the near future and assuring Europe's strategic independence," Le Maire said, speaking alongside the French EU single market commissioner Thierry Breton at a press briefing in Paris.