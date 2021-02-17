By EUobserver

Russian security forces have taught Siberian schoolchildren how to detain protesters in a simulated riot, according to video published by local television Tuesday, The Moscow Times reports. The footage comes on the heels of a mass crackdown during protest rallies calling for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny's release. More than 10,000 people were detained nationwide during those protests, with widespread allegations of police brutality against peaceful demonstrators.