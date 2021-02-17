By EUobserver

Greece has temporarily closed its vaccination centres after a severe storm hit the country, carpeting Athens and its iconic Parthenon temple complex in snow. "We obviously recommend great care be taken in all movement, all unnecessary movement should be avoided ... we'll all have to show patience as we deal with a phenomenon that is truly unprecedented," Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. Migrants in Greek camps also endured hardship.