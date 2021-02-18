By EUobserver

The Covid-19 pandemic has added €20 trillion to global debt over the last year, a new study has shown, leaving it at a record €233 trillion and the worldwide debt-to-GDP ratio at over 355 percent, Reuters writes. The Institute of International Finance's global debt monitor estimated government support programmes had accounted for half of the rise, while firms, banks and households added €4.5 trillion, €3.2 trillion and $2.1 trillion respectively.