By EUobserver

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said Wednesday her country was to work with Gulf sovereign wealth funds to leverage extra investment on EU-funded projects on post-corona economic recovery. "They are very interested in projects of decarbonisation, digitalisation and modernisation of our productive structure," she said, mentioning the United Arab Emirates' Mubadala fund, Qatar's QIA fund, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, as "good connoisseurs of Spain and good investors".