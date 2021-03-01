By EUobserver

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić has attacked EU proposals to issue 'vaccine passports' enabling people who had had the jab to travel freely, following EU leaders' talks last week. The passports were "meaningless" and "anti-European", he said, because they would force people to take the drug and would create discrimination. France and Germany "were against that in the beginning, but obviously the pressure is huge", Vučić told TV Prva Saturday.