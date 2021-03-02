By EUobserver

People over the age of 55 in Belgium could be given the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, as the government seeks to "reset" its heavily-criticised vaccination programme, The Guardian reports. Belgium decided last month to only giving the vaccine to younger groups. But images of empty vaccination centres has led to an outcry. Just 6.96 percent of the Belgian population has received a jab, compared with 30.14 percent in the UK.