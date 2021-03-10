Ticker
Report exposes tobacco industry's EU lobbying tactics
By EUobserver
Global tobacco watchdogs and pro-transparency campaigners in a new report have outlined seven industry tactics used to influence EU legislation in the European Commission. The tactics include promoting untruths, postponing regulations, playing the victim, and protesting against regulators, among others. "Insufficient EU transparency has long allowed tobacco industry lobbyists to avoid scrutiny," said Olivier Hoedeman, head of Corporate Europe Observatory, an NGO in Brussels.