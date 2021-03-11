Ticker
Macron declassifies 50-year old Algerian war files
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron has declassified national defence documents covering France's war in Algeria and other files previously deemed to contain state secrets, the Guardian writes. A statement from the Élysée said: "Determined to promote respect for historical truth, the president of the republic has heard the demands of the academic community to facilitate access to classified archives that are more than 50-years old."