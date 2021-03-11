Thursday

11th Mar 2021

EU institutions okay 'Future of Europe' conference

The European Parliament president David Sassoli, the European Commission chief Usula von der Leyen, and Portugal prime minister António Costa on Wednesday signed a joint declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe. An executive board, equally representing the three institutions, with national parliaments as observers, will soon be constituted - paving the way to launching a series of debates with citizens about reforms to the EU.

Leaked figures show EU efforts to secure and export vaccines

EU states have exported 24.8 million doses of vaccines to 31 countries - almost half the number delivered to member states, leaked figures show.

EU floats Ethiopia sanctions over humanitarian aid

The European Commission says it wants to add "serious international human rights violations" as a reason to impose EU sanctions. The comment and concept was made in a press conference concerning humanitarian aid and Ethiopia's Tigray region.

EU-UK vaccine 'nationalism' spat intensifies

Britain has rejected claims from the European Council president Charles Michel, who accused the UK of imposing a ban on vaccine exports. Meanwhile, one-third of vaccines produced in the EU last month were exported to the UK.

  1. EU envoy to Cuba made 'mistake' to bad-mouth US
  2. Libyan parliament approves new unity government
  3. Saudi court upholds travel ban for women's rights activist
  5. Macron declassifies 50-year old Algerian war files
  6. Study: UK Covid-variant is significantly more lethal
  7. China and Russia unveil plans for science station on moon
  8. EU's anti-greenwashing laws enter into force

