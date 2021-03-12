By EUobserver

The UK is sending a senior official to Washington to argue the Brexit deal on Northern-Ireland customs must be changed because it endangers the 'Good-Friday' peace accord, The Times reports. The move comes after a senior EU official, Maroš Šefčovič, and the Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney, lobbied congressmen to keep the existing agreement. US president Joe Biden, who has Irish roots, has pledged to protect the Good Friday accord.