Monday

15th Mar 2021

Ticker

EU parliament urged to exclude Belarus diplomats

By

A cross-party group of MEPs from France, Germany, Poland, and further afield has urged European Parliament president David Sassoli to curb access for Belarusian diplomats in response to Belarus' expulsions of EU diplomats in recent months. The "symbolic but important" move would be "a sign of support to European diplomats" and "a sign of solidarity with democratic opposition of Belarus," after more than six months of anti-regime protests, MEPs said.

EU mulls visa restrictions over migrant returns

The European Commission drafted a confidential report outlining the cooperation of migrant returns in 39 countries. It is now ready to start imposing visa restrictions for those that don't take back their nationals.

Green Deal

EU officials met Italy energy CEO despite corruption trial

The CEO of Italian energy giant Eni was granted access to commissioners and EU officials to push for gas in the bloc's energy transition - while being on trial in an alleged billion-dollar corruption scandal.

