By EUobserver

Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov urged Russia to dial down espionage activity in his country after prosecutors charged six people for spying last week. "Once again it could be necessary to declare Russian diplomats as unwanted. With regards the operation yesterday, I again address their superiors to stop spying in Bulgaria," Borissov said, Reuters reports. The US and UK voiced solidarity against Russia's "malign activities", while Russia complained of "demonisation".