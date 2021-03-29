By EUobserver

France, the Netherlands, and the European Commission are narrowing in on a deal to bailout Air France-KLM, according to French newspaper Le Monde. The deal is to include giving up slots at the Paris-Orly and Amsterdam-Schiphol airports to competing carriers in return for permission for billions in state aid. The airline group posted a loss of €7.1 billion last year due to the collapse in air-travel caused by the pandemic.