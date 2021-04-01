By EUobserver

The leaders of France, Germany, and Russia have held a conference call on rolling out purchases, supplies, and production of Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine in the EU, according to the Kremlin. The conversation, on Tuesday, came after The Lancet, a leading medical journal, said the Russian jab was safe and effective. But the EU regulator, the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam, is still carrying out tests prior to approval.