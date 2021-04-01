Ticker
Britain calls itself a 'model' society on race
By EUobserver
British society is a "model for other white-majority countries", according to a report by 'the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities', a government body, ordered in the wake of last year's 'Black Lives Matter' protests. "We no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities," the commission said. But the report was "another total [government] whitewash", the opposition Labour Party said.