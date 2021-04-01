Thursday

1st Apr 2021

Britain calls itself a 'model' society on race

By

British society is a "model for other white-majority countries", according to a report by 'the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities', a government body, ordered in the wake of last year's 'Black Lives Matter' protests. "We no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities," the commission said. But the report was "another total [government] whitewash", the opposition Labour Party said.

EU institutions brace for impact of Slovenia's Janša

The Slovenian prime minister recently lashed out against both journalists and MEPs. His country will soon take over the presidency. In Brussels, there is concern - but also faith that Janez Janša cannot have much impact on the EU machinery.

Doubts over EU Parliament's new 'fingerprint' plan

The European Parliament's plans to replace the current paper-based MEPs attendance control system with a digital register, based on a fingerprint scanner, raises "critical concerns", the EU data protection watchdog has warned.

Europe should not delude itself on Libya

European leaders always fail to mention the Turkish military intervention that led to the end of Khalifa Haftar's infamous military operation initiated in April 2019, and the end of the warlord's ambition to become Libya's 'new Gadaffi'.

