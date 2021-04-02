Ticker
British policeman unmasked as neo-Nazi 'terrorist'
By EUobserver
A British court has convicted a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police Service on terrorism charges in a first such verdict. Benjamin Hannam, 22, was found guilty of belonging to banned neo-Nazi group National Action and having illicit material on a USB stick on how to kill with knives and home-made bombs. Far-right terrorism was a bigger threat than jihadism in Europe today, its joint police agency, Europol, recently warned.