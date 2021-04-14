By EUobserver

Libya has freed a man under UN sanctions for trafficking and drowning migrants, Abd al-Rahman Milad, due to "lack of evidence" in his trial, The Guardian reports. "It's absurd Italy gives money to Libya's coastguard - [a] country that released a trafficker who threatened two Italian citizens," Nello Scavo, one of two Italian journalists under police protection after being threatened by al-Rahman Milad because they wrote articles about him, said.