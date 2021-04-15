By EUobserver

Lithuania's government will roll out a national digital Covid certificate by early May, The Guardian reported. This certificate will allow those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered, to bypass restrictions, such as dining indoors, attending sporting events or holding large parties. "This will be an incentive for the decision to get vaccinated", prime minister Ingrida Šimonytė said. Other countries, like the Netherlands, have similar plans.