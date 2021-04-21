Ticker
EMA: Johnson & Johnson jab benefits outweigh risks
By EUobserver
Europe's medicines regulator has found a possible link between Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders that prompted authorities in Europe and the US to pause the shot's rollout last week, The Guardian writes. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee had concluded a warning should be added to the vaccine's product information, but that the shot's benefits outweighed its risks.