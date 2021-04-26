By EUobserver

"We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," US president Joe Biden said Saturday, becoming the first-ever American leader to describe the 1915 killings as "genocide". "We will not take lessons from anyone on our history," foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on behalf of modern Turkey, which rejects the label.