By EUobserver

The four largest banks in Greece - National, Piraeus, Eurobank, and Alpha - have gobbled up €3.2bn in financial aid from the European Central Bank (ECB) in recent times, but total net lending to Greek enterprises was just €104m in the first two months of 2021, according to new Greek figures out Monday, meaning that the lenders were hoarding the ECB largesse instead of helping to simulate the Greek economy.