By EUobserver

France is planning to almost-fully end its lockdown by July, in four phases starting with reopening schools 3 May. Bars, restaurants, and non-essential shops will reopen, but with social distancing rules, on 19 May. Sports and cultural events, as well as foreign tourism, will be allowed from 9 June, for those with a "health pass". And all curfews will end on 30 June, but nightclubs will stay closed for now.