By EUobserver

Prince Michael of Kent, a minor British royal, and his associate, the Marquess of Reading, have been peddling their alleged influence in Russia in return for fees of €11,000 a day to foreign companies, according to an investigation by The Times newspaper and Channel 4 broadcaster. The marquess told a South Korean firm, for instance, the prince was the Queen's "unofficial ambassador to Russia" and could secure Kremlin contracts.