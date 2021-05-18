By EUobserver

More than 5,000 migrants entered from Morocco into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta on Monday, including 1,000 minors, mothers cradling children, and whole families, Spanish media reported. One reportedly died while trying to swim around Ceuta fortifications, El País said. About 100 migrants also breached Ceuta in late April. Spain has a deal with Morocco to expel them en masse without processing asylum claims, but unaccompanied minors can stay.