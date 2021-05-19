By EUobserver

Czech president Miloš Zeman apologised to Serb president Aleksandar Vučić for Nato's bombing of Serbia in 1999, when Zeman was in government after joining the Western alliance. "I'd like to personally ask the Serbian nation for forgiveness," Zeman told Vučić in Prague Tuesday. The Nato operation, which killed 500 civilians, stopped Serbia's attack on Kosovo. The pro-Russian Zeman also wants Prague to renege on its previous recognition of Kosovo's sovereignty.