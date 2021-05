By EUobserver

The European Parliament has voted to spend €17.5 billion on making the EU economy more green by a majority of 615 against 35. The so-called Just Transition Fund still needs unanimous approval by EU states in a move expected in June. The Greens praised the fact it cannot be spent on fossil fuels or nuclear energy. But "it's just too small", German Green MEP Niklas Nienass said after Tuesday's vote.