Ticker
Russia-linked PR firm attacks Pfizer vaccine in Europe
By EUobserver
A Russia-linked PR firm called Fazze offered to pay social-media influencers in France and Italy to tell followers the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had caused mass deaths unreported by mainstream media, The Guardian reports. Léo Grasset, a French blogger with 1.2 million followers, said the campaign had a "colossal budget". Influencers were meant to post links to 'leaked data' on deaths, even though no such leaked data existed.