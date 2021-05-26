Ticker
Italian judge: Four Egyptians to be tried for Regeni murder
By EUobserver
An Italian judge ordered four senior members of Egypt's security services to stand trial over their suspected role in the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016, Reuters reports. Regeni, a postgraduate student at Cambridge University, UK, disappeared in the Egyptian capital in January 2016. His body was found almost a week later and a post mortem examination showed he had been tortured before his death.