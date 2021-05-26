Wednesday

26th May 2021

Ticker

Dutch group sues EU border agency on pushback allegation

By

Front-Lex, a Dutch-based group, has launched legal action against EU border control agency Frontex at the EU Court of Justice over alleged mistreatment of a Burundi woman and Congelese teenager. They "were violently rounded up ... [and] forcibly transferred back to sea," it said. "It's an activist agenda pretending to be a legal case, whose aim is to undermine the EU's resolve to protect its borders," a Frontex spokesman said.

Koert Debeuf

EU report sheds light on police profiling

Only 46 percent of respondents from minority groups said they were respected when police stopped them, the EU report found. It was published on the first anniversary of George Floyd's death.

Column

'Deepfakes' - a political problem already hitting the EU

Last month, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Dutch Parliament had an online call with Russian dissident Alexi Navalny's chief of staff. Or so the parliamentarians thought. It turned out that they may have been talking to a deepfake.

Opinion

EU cultural differences - and the next euro crisis

Trust in government bodies tends to be higher in the Germanic cultural region than in the Latin one. Differences in basic values, and emotional and behavioural differences, have been causing problems for the EU since it was established in 1952.

