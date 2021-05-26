By EUobserver

Front-Lex, a Dutch-based group, has launched legal action against EU border control agency Frontex at the EU Court of Justice over alleged mistreatment of a Burundi woman and Congelese teenager. They "were violently rounded up ... [and] forcibly transferred back to sea," it said. "It's an activist agenda pretending to be a legal case, whose aim is to undermine the EU's resolve to protect its borders," a Frontex spokesman said.