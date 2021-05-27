Ticker
Five EU states call for stricter biofuels supervision after fraud
By EUobserver
The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and Luxembourg issued a joint statement on Wednesday calling on the European Commission to improve the supervision of biofuels across the European market, after cross-border fraud was detected from the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK. "The biofuel supply chain is international, so supervision needs to be set up accordingly," they said. These five member states produce the majority of European biofuels.