By EUobserver

UK press and film industry VIPs might not be able to go to the Cannes festival in France in early July after it imposed a seven-day quarantine on British travellers from Monday to curb spread of the Indian coronavirus variant. "We're currently in a day-to-day conversation with relevant government authorities," a Cannes-festival spokesperson told The Guardian. US and many other non-EU visitors can enter France from 9 June without quarantine.