By EUobserver

French special forces shot and apprehended a renegade soldier, Terry Dupin, in a forest in south-western France on Monday 24 hours after he went on the run with a high-calibre weapon following a wild argument with his girlfriend. But Belgian police are still searching for a runaway soldier, Jürgen Conings, with extreme-right views, who has managed to evade capture for two weeks after stealing weapons and threatening a terrorist attack.