Tuesday

1st Jun 2021

Ticker

Salvini calls for new 'illiberal' EU parliament group

By

Like-minded "illiberals" in the European Parliament's far-right Independence & Democracy (ID), anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), and centre-right European People's Party (EPP) groups should form a new alliance, Italy's populist former interior minister Matteo Salvini said Sunday. But Italian politician Antonio Tajani, a former EU parliament president from the EPP, immediately poured cold water on Salvini's idea, saying: "For the EPP, it's impossible to make an agreement with ID".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Brussels pushes to fix EU travel rules ahead of summer

The European Commission has updated the common approach to travel measures in the EU, urging member states to gradually lift restrictions - in a bid to end a current patchwork of rules across the bloc.

Vestager not involved in Danish spy scandal, says office

Margrethe Vestager was interior and deputy prime minister during the reported US-led Danish spying scandal of top European allies. But her office points out that Danish intelligence services are overseen by its ministry of defence and justice.

Norway's election sees new scrutiny on EEA membership

The EU is the most important market for Norwegian goods, from salmon to natural gas. But after Norway's election in September, Oslo may get a government where the majority oppose the current European Economic Area agreement.

Opinion

The EU's social housing crisis

In Hungary, a proposed amendment of the housing law insists municipalities sell their housing units to inhabitants at 10-30 percent of the market price, a decision that would "further deepen the current urban housing crisis and increase existing housing inequalities".

Livestream

Renew Europe launch 'Values Talks', with Estonian PM

The Renew Europe family launches on Tuesday (1 June) a series of monthly 'Values Talks', with the participation of Renew Europe president Dacian Cioloș and one of the leading politicians of the liberal, pro-European family, Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas.

News in Brief

  1. Russia pledges to defend Belarus if EU sanctions it
  2. France looks forward to first-ever joint EU bonds
  3. Czech police call for Babiš indictment in EU fraud case
  4. WHO faces reforms after Covid-19 handling
  5. Salvini calls for new 'illiberal' EU parliament group
  6. Israel set for far-right prime minister
  7. French manhunt ends, but Belgian one goes on
  8. Belgium to donate 4 million more vaccines to global effort

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

Latest News

  1. Greek and Turkish ministers make friends in Athens
  2. Brussels pushes to fix EU travel rules ahead of summer
  3. Vestager not involved in Danish spy scandal, says office
  4. Norway's election sees new scrutiny on EEA membership
  5. The EU's social housing crisis
  6. Renew Europe launch 'Values Talks', with Estonian PM
  7. Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding
  8. Belgium seizes assets in Russia money-laundering affair

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us