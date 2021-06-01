Ticker
Salvini calls for new 'illiberal' EU parliament group
By EUobserver
Like-minded "illiberals" in the European Parliament's far-right Independence & Democracy (ID), anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), and centre-right European People's Party (EPP) groups should form a new alliance, Italy's populist former interior minister Matteo Salvini said Sunday. But Italian politician Antonio Tajani, a former EU parliament president from the EPP, immediately poured cold water on Salvini's idea, saying: "For the EPP, it's impossible to make an agreement with ID".