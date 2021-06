By EUobserver

A senior Hungarian official said Viktor Orbán's government could put plans to build a Chinese university in Budapest to a referendum - after thousands protested at the weekend, accusing Orbán of cosying up to Beijing. Gergely Gulyás, Orbán's chief of staff, said on Sunday that the university was not even at the planning phase, and once the plan took shape, in early 2023, it could be put to a referendum.