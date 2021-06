By EUobserver

Thousands of people marched in a pride parade in Warsaw on Saturday, amid booming dance music from a sound system in the heart of the city, in what is central Europe's largest annual pro-LGBTI rally. The march was banned last year due to coronavirus.The even was held amid heightened homophobic rhetoric by the Polish government and a new anti-LGBTI law in Hungary, with some Polish protesters also waving Hungarian flags.