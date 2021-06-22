Ticker
EU agriculture spending 'failed' to reduce farming emissions
By EUobserver
A report of the European Court of Auditors revealed on Monday that agricultural spending for climate action has failed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farming. In the period 2014-2020, more than €100bn were earmarked for climate change, but emissions from agriculture have not decreased since 2010. EU auditors called on the European Commission to assess the impact of applying the polluter-pays principle to emissions from agricultural activities.