By EUobserver

Belgium's justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, has appealed to the public to ignore conspiracy theories around the death of Jürgen Conings, the heavily-armed soldier whose body has been discovered a month after he went missing after threatening to kill a high-profile virologist, The Guardian writes. Conings' aunt told local media she believed security forces had killed her nephew. "He wouldn't commit suicide," she said. "He was killed."