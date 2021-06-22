Ticker
Minister urges Belgians to ignore speculation over dead soldier
By EUobserver
Belgium's justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, has appealed to the public to ignore conspiracy theories around the death of Jürgen Conings, the heavily-armed soldier whose body has been discovered a month after he went missing after threatening to kill a high-profile virologist, The Guardian writes. Conings' aunt told local media she believed security forces had killed her nephew. "He wouldn't commit suicide," she said. "He was killed."