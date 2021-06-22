Ticker
EU takes aim at British TV and film perks
By EUobserver
Continuing to classify British TV and film as "European works" under the EU's audiovisual laws, which set quotas for platforms such as Amazon and Netflix, could "result in a disproportionate presence of UK content with the European" market, according to an internal EU document seen by The Guardian. The European Commission is doing an impact assessment on "cultural diversity", which could see the British industry lose its perks, it reported.